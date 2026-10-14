Jeep Twelve 4 Twelve is complete: here are all 12 special editions

Jeep has completed Twelve 4 Twelve, the program that introduced a special Wrangler every month for an entire year, with the brand reporting approximately 17,000 sales so far. The Switchback closes the series, while Jeep brought all 12 editions together for the first time at the Design Dome inside the Chrysler Tech Center in Auburn Hills. Some of them will remain available for the 2027 model year.

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All 12 Jeep Twelve 4 Twelve special editions are finally together

The Switchback starts with the Rubicon X and mixes Gloss Black and Sting-Gray body panels with bright Gecko accents. Inside, black Nappa leather seats contrast with Sea Salt trim, creating a combination that moves away from the Wrangler’s more traditional color schemes.

Twelve 4 Twelve also gave the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 a prominent role through the Moab 392 and Willys 392. The latter combines V8 power with styling inspired by Jeep’s origins, while the Sarge takes a similar heritage approach with ’41 Green paint and Cattle Tan upholstery. The JL-2A looks back to the civilian 1945 CJ-2A through Willys-Overland details and an interior finished in Heritage Tan and Bison Brown.

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Jeep also revisited several other periods from its history. The Whitecap uses an Arctic White roof to recall the two-tone combinations found on classic CJ models. The Laredo brings back an unmistakable 1980s atmosphere with Western-inspired graphics, a tan soft top and Bison Brown seats. The Rewind, meanwhile, turns the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari concept into a production model with vivid colors inspired by the 1980s and 1990s.

The America250 celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States with Jean Blue seats and a matching soft top, plus a Captain America-inspired spare-tire cover developed with Marvel. The 85th Anniversary features plaid seat inserts, while the Rockslide introduces an Indigo Blue interior. The Smoky Mountain pays tribute to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Jeep community that gathers in the region.

Vince Galante, Head of Jeep Global Design, told MoparInsiders that the team originally considered creating only four special editions, with one arriving each quarter. Instead, the program expanded to 12 monthly releases.

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Designers from Chrysler, Dodge and Ram also joined the project during a couple of dedicated brainstorming days. The teams produced hundreds of ideas before Jeep narrowed them down to a group of Wranglers aimed at buyers with very different tastes.

The 12-model series began with the Moab 392 in November 2025 and concluded with the Switchback in October 2026. Between them came Whitecap, 85th Anniversary, Willys 392, Rockslide, Rewind, America250, Sarge, Laredo, Smoky Mountain and JL-2A.

Jeep has already confirmed that the Moab 392, Willys 392 and Whitecap will return for 2027. The approximately 17,000 sales recorded so far could therefore continue to grow as customers take delivery of the latest editions and some Twelve 4 Twelve models carry over into the next model year.