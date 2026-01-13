Jeep honors its legacy with the Wrangler 85th Anniversary Edition

As celebrations tied to the Twelve 4 Twelve program continue, Jeep adds another chapter to the story of its 85 years of off-road heritage. The third release in this initiative is the Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary, a special edition that reinterprets the brand’s legacy through updated content, carefully selected materials, and features designed for those who embrace adventure without compromise.

Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary blends heritage and modern off-road capability

Following the Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 unveiled in November and the Wrangler Whitecap Model Year 2026 revealed in December, this commemorative edition now takes center stage in the anniversary program. The goal is to blend tradition and modernity into a model that stands out immediately, both in styling and equipment.

The brand reinforced this message through comments from Bob Broderdorf, who emphasized that every Jeep vehicle has always been engineered with a clear purpose, focused on real-world use and the needs of its drivers. The Wrangler 85th Anniversary translates that philosophy into a series of authentic details that honor the past while fully embracing modern safety, technology, and capability.

The tribute to American heritage becomes especially evident inside the cabin. The seats feature exclusive plaid fabric inserts, enhanced by a dedicated 85th anniversary badge, with matching accents across the dashboard and center console. The atmosphere is further defined by unique elements such as the 85th medallion on the shifter, a commemorative badge on the cup holder, and durable Berber floor mats for both the cabin and cargo area, designed to handle daily driving and demanding off-road use alike.

On the outside, the Wrangler 85th Anniversary stands apart through a series of exclusive details. Highlights include 17-inch wheels finished in Steel Oxide, bronze-finished tow hooks, anniversary-specific Blue Agave decals and badges, and body-color fender flares that give the SUV a solid yet refined appearance. Buyers can also choose between a black or body-color hardtop, while an optional no-cost upgrade to all-terrain tires further enhances its off-road readiness.

Jeep expands Twelve 4 Twelve program with Wrangler and Gladiator 85th Anniversary

The celebrations extend beyond the SUV lineup. Jeep also introduces the Jeep Gladiator 85th Anniversary, which adopts the same styling theme and commemorative details for the segment’s only open-air pickup, offering a more functional way to mark the brand’s milestone.

Orders for the Wrangler and Gladiator 85th Anniversary Model Year 2026 are already open. The Wrangler 85th Anniversary carries a $710 premium over the comparable Sport S, with a starting price of $46,300, excluding destination charges. The Gladiator 85th Anniversary adds $1,005 over the equivalent Sport S Gladiator, with prices starting at $45,820, again excluding delivery.

Over the coming months, additional Jeep models will receive dedicated 85th anniversary editions, extending a year-long celebration designed to highlight the depth and diversity of the brand’s current lineup.