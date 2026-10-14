2028 Jeep Renegade returns: why 600,000 European buyers couldn’t be ignored

It turns out that selling over 610,000 units in Europe buys a model more than just a place in the history books. It buys a second life. Jeep has killed off the rumors and confirmed that a brand-new generation of the Renegade will hit European roads by 2030, putting an end to the delusional corporate fantasy that the smaller Avenger could make everyone forget its boxier predecessor.

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Announced at the Paris Motor Show by Xavier Peugeot, Jeep’s head for Europe, the ambitious roadmap aims to expand the brand’s European lineup to six models through a mix of versatile platforms and diverse powertrains.

While early visual teasers from outlets like Motor.es remain unofficial renderings, they align closely with internal Stellantis leaks. Expect the new Renegade to stretch roughly 4.3 meters in length, positioning itself strictly above the Avenger and below the Compass.

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Visually, it doubles down on ruggedness: vertical blocky proportions, exaggerated square wheel arches, and the legendary seven-slot grille. Up front, a split headlight layout places a razor-thin LED signature on top with main projectors nestled underneath a flat bonnet, while the rear adopts sleek tail lamps and a cleaner tailgate.

Under the skin, the upcoming SUV ditching legacy tech for Stellantis’ flexible STLA One multi-energy architecture. This platform allows Jeep to offer full electric, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options, naturally paired with proper all-wheel-drive capabilities to satisfy off-road purists.

Slated for an official mid-2028 unveil ahead of a 2029 showroom arrival, just months after the next-gen Alfa Romeo Tonale makes its own debut, the 2028 Renegade proves that when 600,000 customers speak, even global automotive giants eventually listen. A commercial success like that of the Jeep Renegade could not be ignored, especially given the “gap” in the lineup between the Avenger and the Compass. All that remains is to wait and catch a glimpse of a test mule during testing.