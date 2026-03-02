2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap is now landing in dealerships

The first units of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap are now beginning to arrive at dealerships across the United States, marking one of the special editions included in the Twelve 4 Twelve program. Following the debut of the performance-focused Moab 392, powered by a V8 engine, this new variant adopts a completely different philosophy and focuses primarily on the brand’s historical identity.

The Twelve 4 Twelve project accompanies Jeep through a symbolic year, celebrating 85 years of heritage with a series of special editions designed to highlight the different personalities of the Wrangler. The Whitecap represents the version most closely tied to tradition, reviving styling elements that directly reference classic CJ models from the past.

2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap begins arriving at US dealerships

The first vehicles have already reached American dealers, including Cross Chrysler Jeep Fiat in Kentucky, where initial examples based on the Sahara trim have appeared. Two different configurations, finished in Anvil and Reign, clearly show the direction Jeep chose for this edition. Rather than creating a more extreme or more powerful Wrangler, Jeep developed a modern reinterpretation of a style that has become iconic over time.

The defining feature stands out immediately. The Bright White painted hardtop creates strong contrast with the bodywork and recalls historic Wrangler models equipped with white hardtops, a popular solution during the 1970s and 1980s. Jeep revived this detail from its design heritage and turned it into the centerpiece of the entire project.

The color theme continues at the front, where the classic seven-slot grille appears in the same white finish. The final effect intentionally embraces a retro look while remaining integrated into a contemporary design shaped by the proportions and surfaces of the current generation. On Sahara versions, body-colored fender flares add a more refined appearance, while Rubicon models offer them as part of a dedicated package.

Subtle references to Jeep history also appear, including the “1941” side graphic that nods to the brand’s founding year. Rubicon versions can also feature an optional white hood decal to further emphasize the vehicle’s character. Buyers who want to preserve the two-tone appearance without sacrificing practicality can also choose the electrically operated Sky One-Touch power roof.

Beneath the styling updates, the vehicle remains a true Wrangler. Off-road capability continues to play a central role, and the Whitecap can be equipped with either the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or the well-known 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Both powertrains pair with Selec-Trac four-wheel-drive systems, available in part-time or full-time configurations depending on the trim level.

The cabin follows the layout introduced on the latest Wrangler models, featuring the Uconnect 5 system, a digital driver display and technology aligned with modern segment standards. Jeep did not aim to reinvent the model but rather to combine classic styling with contemporary comfort and connectivity.

The Whitecap does not exist as a standalone version but instead comes as an appearance package available on Sahara and Rubicon trims. Pricing varies depending on configuration, with the Sahara likely representing the best balance between equipment, comfort and stylistic identity.