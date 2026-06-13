Military nostalgia? Stellantis unleashes the Jeep Sarge twins

The marriage between Jeep and the military military complex has lasted eighty glorious years, and by the looks of modern corporate marketing strategies, it will easily outlive us all. Enter the eighth installment of Stellantis’ relentless “Twelve 4 Twelve” product cycle.

This time, the conveyor belt yields the Wrangler Sarge and Gladiator Sarge. Both are built on the hardcore Rubicon trim and inspired, yet again, by the iconic 1941 Willys MB. But whereas previous historical cash-ins frequently felt like lazy graphics packages designed to separate nostalgic buyers from their savings, this tactical duo actually feels like someone in the design department took a breath and thought it through.

On the outside, the ’41 Green paint makes a triumphant return from its 2020 debut, delivering a brownish, olive-drab hue that perfectly channels an old-school military aesthetic. Combined with a white-framed seven-slot grille and a matching Freedom Top hardtop, it delivers the real “combat-chic” look.

For those who prefer a blinding contrast, Jeep allows you to invert the color scheme, offering a Bright White body offset by a ’41 Green grille and roof. Vintage hood graphics, door-mounted stars, bronze tow hooks, and body-colored 17-inch wheels rounded off with matching fenders complete the visual package. Underneath all this retro theater sits a set of serious 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires.

The most refreshing aspect of the Sarge twins is the cultural vibe. Unlike most modern special editions that are doomed to live a sterile life hidden under a dust sheet in a climate-controlled garage, these trucks explicitly beg to be used, abused, scratched, and dented.

Step inside, and the military roleplay continues with durable Soul Cloth upholstery and premium tan Nappa leather accented by Maya Gold stitching. Stellantis sprinkled just enough cinematic stagecraft throughout the cabin to keep things interesting, including a “1941” plaque resting near the cupholder and a technical data plate shaped like a military dog tag stamped onto the tailgate.

Even the pricing strategy shows a rare flash of creative restraint from the corporate bean counters. The four-door Wrangler Sarge commands a shockingly low $100 premium over a comparably equipped Willys or Rubicon, while the Gladiator Sarge asks for a still-reasonable $500 upcharge. Order banks are scheduled to crack open later this summer.