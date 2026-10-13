Jeep plans a new SUV using a Tata platform for 2028

A future Jeep SUV could use the same architecture as the Tata Sierra and enter production in India during the first half of 2028. Autocar India reports that Stellantis internally calls the project J1J, citing sources close to its development. Stellantis had already announced plans in May to create a new Jeep with its Indian partner, but neither company has publicly confirmed the platform or the launch timing reported by the publication.

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New Jeep SUV could use Tata Sierra platform and launch in 2028

The project would use ARGOS, Tata’s modular architecture for the Sierra, which can support several powertrain types. Sources point to both internal-combustion and fully electric versions, while engineers are also studying a range-extender configuration in which a gasoline engine would generate electricity to extend driving range. The companies have not yet made a production decision on that option.

Using Tata’s architecture could help Stellantis reduce development time and costs, although the new SUV would receive its own exterior and interior. Engineers would also make structural changes where necessary to meet the safety and regulatory requirements of its target markets.

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According to the report, Stellantis is using the Jeep Renegade and Compass as benchmarks during development. That does not mean J1J will directly replace either model.

Jeep also wants to preserve the option of four-wheel drive. Tata designed ARGOS to support this configuration, but engineers still need to finalize the Jeep-specific drivetrain and suspension setup. The production name, dimensions and performance figures also remain unknown.

Autocar expects production to take place at the Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra, which the Tata-Stellantis joint venture operates. Sources say the factory would need around 18 months of preparation for the new program.

Tata would retain ownership of the ARGOS architecture and license it to Stellantis. Some Sierra suppliers could manufacture shared components, while other companies would provide parts developed specifically for the Jeep.

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The teams are also studying a left-hand-drive version, which could open the door to exports beyond India and other right-hand-drive markets. However, that work does not amount to a confirmed launch in Europe or Italy.

At its May Investor Day, Stellantis said its broader programs with Tata, Dongfeng and Citroën in India would support exports to more than 50 countries. That figure covers several different vehicles and programs rather than a confirmed list of markets for the J1J alone.