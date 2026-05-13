Jeep Wrangler America250 adds patriotic style to an American icon

Jeep and Marvel have announced a collaboration that brings together two names born in 1941, both of which became recognizable symbols of American culture over time. The project centers on the new Jeep Wrangler America250 Edition, a special series created for the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Jeep celebrates America250 with a Marvel-themed Wrangler

The collaboration adds one of Marvel’s most iconic elements to the vehicle: Captain America’s shield, reimagined as an exclusive spare tire cover for the Wrangler A250. The model also features design details inspired by the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag.

Olivier François, global chief marketing officer at Stellantis, explained that Jeep did not simply want to add patriotic references. Instead, the brand aimed to create a product where Jeep identity and American pop culture could merge in a credible way. According to François, marketing directly influenced the vehicle’s development in this case, rather than the other way around.

Disney also highlighted the value of the project through Holly Frank, vice president of global marketing partnerships, who described the initiative as a tribute to two icons connected by a shared tradition of strength and determination. The campaign also looks ahead to the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, expected by the end of the year.

The campaign officially started on May 12 with the launch of the Wrangler America250 and the release of Origin Story, a 50-second promotional video with a comic book and animation-inspired visual style. The video recalls Jeep’s origins during World War II, when Willys vehicles supported U.S. military operations on the battlefield.

The collaboration also includes an exclusive limited-edition cover created with Marvel Comics Group. It shows Captain America alongside the Wrangler America250 and will go to buyers of the special 2026 model.

In the coming weeks, Jeep will also launch The Original Superheroes, a project focused on the real stories of U.S. military veterans who served alongside Jeep vehicles. Director Anthony Leonardi III developed the initiative with Chicago-based creative agency Highdive, and Jeep plans to use it as the core of its summer campaign.

Jeep enters this collaboration after 25 consecutive years as America’s most patriotic automotive brand and as the exclusive partner of America250, the organization appointed by the U.S. Congress to coordinate the official celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.