Jeep’s smallest future SUV imagined with Willys-inspired styling

A Jeep inspired by the Willys MB could join the European lineup after 2030. Xavier Peugeot, Head of Jeep Brand Europe, discussed the idea at the Paris Motor Show as a project that still needs development, while making clear that Jeep has not approved a production launch yet. The company is trying to understand how to bring the character of its original off-roader into a vehicle that also works for everyday driving.

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Jeep could bring Willys character to a new compact SUV

The main challenge involves size. Peugeot believes space will become increasingly valuable in European cities and that small vehicles will need to use every available inch more efficiently. Jeep wants to preserve the ability to leave paved roads behind without sacrificing the practicality that urban drivers expect from a daily-use vehicle. That is the modern interpretation of the Willys Peugeot described, rather than a simple revival of its historic shape.

Jeep sees the Willys connection as one of its most interesting ideas for the period beyond the current product plan. Peugeot also discussed competition from Chinese manufacturers and argued that Jeep’s history can help the brand stand out in Europe. However, he stressed that Jeep does not yet have a production model ready to announce.

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How small this Jeep could become remains unclear. The original Willys MB measured around 3.3 meters long, and Auto Express says Jeep showed an image placing the historic vehicle next to the silhouette of a possible compact, boxy crossover. That early visual reference does not prove that the future vehicle would match the Willys in size or definitely sit below the current Avenger, which remains Jeep’s entry model in Europe.

Jeep has not publicly selected the mechanical package either. The company talks about possible compact, electrified vehicles inspired by the Willys without specifying engines, battery technology or a platform. Jeep has identified STLA One for the next Renegade, but using the same architecture for this potential small off-roader remains speculative.

Likewise, Jeep’s commitment to offer a four-wheel-drive version of every model included in its European roadmap through 2030 does not define the technical layout of a project that would come later.

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Jeep will first continue with its already announced plan, which includes the return of the Renegade and an expansion to as many as six European models by 2030. The Willys-inspired vehicle belongs to a later phase that the company still needs to define. Jeep has not chosen a production name either.

The AI-generated render accompanying the article offers only one possible interpretation of how such a vehicle could look. It does not preview a design that Jeep has approved for production.