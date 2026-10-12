Jeep plans Renegade comeback, two larger SUVs and a small Willys

Jeep wants to expand its coverage of the European SUV market from around 50% to 90% by 2030 with a six-model lineup. Xavier Peugeot, Head of Jeep Brand Enlarged Europe, confirmed the return of the Renegade in Paris and also opened the door to a small off-roader inspired by the Willys, although the company would consider that project only after the end of the decade.

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New Jeep Renegade joins ambitious six-model European expansion

The expansion will also include two D-segment models aimed at customers who want something larger than the Avenger and Compass. The electric Recon, which has experienced a slow start in the United States, uses the STLA Large architecture and will make its European debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January 2027. A second SUV should follow between 2028 and 2029, according to current plans.

That model could emerge from the cooperation between Stellantis and Dongfeng, although Jeep has yet to detail the project. The brand plans to use several platforms and maintain a choice of different powertrains while offering four-wheel-drive capability across the range. Jeep therefore has no intention of tying its entire lineup to a single propulsion technology.

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A possible Willys-inspired model would sit at the opposite end of the range, below the Avenger, with dimensions and a character closer to Jeep’s off-road roots. Early indications point toward electrified powertrains, but Peugeot described it primarily as an idea the company wants to explore. Any production version would arrive after 2030 and would sit outside the six-model expansion already planned for the next four years.

2026 Jeep® Gladiator Willys ‘41 buzz model channels military heritage with rugged design and trail-ready capability.

The Renegade has a much clearer place in Jeep’s strategy and will return to the European lineup by 2030. It will become the larger of two B-segment offerings and could use the new modular STLA One architecture. Jeep also expects it to grow slightly compared with the previous generation while retaining the proportions of a compact SUV.

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The name carries considerable commercial value for Jeep. Since its launch in 2014, the company has sold more than 610,000 Renegades in Europe. STLA One can support several types of powertrain, although Jeep has not yet confirmed which options the new model will offer.

Jeep outlined these plans during meetings with the press in Paris while keeping its vehicle display separate from the other Stellantis brands. Retail partner Neubauer manages the exhibition in Hall 7.

The Avenger and new Compass form the foundation of Jeep’s current European lineup. The upcoming Renegade, Recon and other planned models will gradually fill the remaining gaps as the brand works toward its six-model range and much broader SUV market coverage by 2030.