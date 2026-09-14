Jeep digs up its 1945 roots with the new Wrangler JL-2A

Jeep is digging into its history books once again. Enter the 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A, the eleventh entry in the brand’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” nostalgia marathon. This latest special edition turns back the clock to 1945. It’s tipping its hat to the legendary Willys CJ-2A, the pioneer that launched the civilian off-roading lineage.

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Underneath the retro styling lies the trail-hardened Wrangler Rubicon, ensuring this trip down memory lane retains genuine off-road muscle. The color palette starts with Gobi paint for the two-door variant. A direct nod to the original Harvest Tan, while the four-door gets the military-inspired ’41 shade. Bright White, Sting Gray, Ghost, and Joose will roll out later.

The stance is anchored by 17-inch wheels finished in Joose, echoing the old-school Sunset Red wheels of the CJ-2A. Thery’re wrapped in aggressive 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain rubber. Vibrant orange tow hooks, color-matched fenders, a three-piece hardtop, and darkened inserts within the signature seven-slot grille finish off the exterior flex.

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Inside, Jeep attempts to bridge 1945 utilitarian minimalism with modern luxury. The cabin sports Heritage Tan Nappa leather seating, offset by Bison Brown trim across the dashboard, door panels, and center console. Bright Desert Orange stitching ties the interior directly to the exterior details.

Vintage callbacks abound, including a Willys-Overland shift knob medallion, bespoke air vent graphics, and a tailgate data plate crafted after the original CJ-2A identification tags.

The 1945 throwback holds real historical weight. It marks the exact moment the military Willys MB became the “Civilian Jeep”. It introduced radical novelties like a tailgate and power take-off for farm and ranch work.

For buyers eager to flex 80 years of heritage, order books open this October. The dedicated JL-2A package carries a retail price of $4,995, which sits just $115 above a similarly optioned standard Rubicon. Paying a modest $115 premium over a standard Rubicon for painted rims and a splash of vintage history might just be the most sensible financial decision Jeep buyers make all year.