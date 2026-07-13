Jeep Wrangler Laredo revives an ’80s legend for the modern era

Jeep is adding the Wrangler Laredo to its 2027 lineup after developing the production model from the prototype unveiled at the Easter Jeep Safari. The new version retains nearly all the concept’s key features, becomes the ninth chapter in the Twelve 4 Twelve program, and revives a name closely associated with the 1980s through a mix of off-road capability, Western-inspired details, and modern equipment.

2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo blends Western style and off-road hardware

The Jeep Wrangler Willys provides the mechanical foundation, while the standard Xtreme 35 package prepares the Laredo for more demanding terrain. Its 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires work with bronze beadlock-capable wheels to increase ground clearance and improve traction when conditions become more challenging.

A beige soft top defines the exterior and recalls a feature already associated with classic Jeep models. Buyers who choose the four-door version can also order the Sky One-Touch power roof, while Jeep will offer a black hardtop on both body styles. Gobi accents on the grille, bronze tow hooks, and redesigned Laredo graphics for the hood and body sides complete the look.

The Trail Rated badge uses the same metallic finish, while a rear decal shaped like a lasso surrounds the 4WD lettering and strengthens the connection with Texas-inspired imagery.

Jeep continues the Western theme inside, where Bison Brown upholstery combines with Maya Gold stitching and Global Black elements across the dashboard, center console, passenger grab handle, and armrests. The front Nappa leather seats include heating and power adjustment, while the coordinates of Laredo, Texas, a console badge, and a tiny cowboy hat silhouette between the climate controls complete the special details.

The Laredo name dates back to the final years of the CJ, when Jeep began offering vehicles that combined four-wheel-drive capability with greater comfort and refinement. The trim later accompanied the Wrangler’s arrival in 1987 and now revives the same balance without giving up the Willys model’s off-road preparation.

With the same Xtreme 35 package, the Laredo will cost $1,995 more than the Willys. Jeep plans to open orders at the end of the month.