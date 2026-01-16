Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 with HEMI V8: U.S. orders now open

Jeep is expanding access to its most muscular Wrangler by opening nationwide orders for the Wrangler Moab 392 for the 2026 model year. For the first time, customers in all 50 U.S. states can order the V8–powered Wrangler, as Jeep removes the regional restrictions that previously limited its availability. From California to New England, enthusiasts can now choose the most extreme Wrangler without geographic barriers.

The Jeep Moab 392 represents a pure expression of Jeep’s DNA, combining raw power with authentic off-road capability. “The Wrangler Moab 392 embodies everything Jeep has always stood for: authentic capability, legendary performance, and confidence-inspiring power,” said Bob Broderdorf. According to him, nationwide availability finally puts one of the most extreme Wranglers ever built within reach of a broader audience.

Under the hood, the Moab 392 delivers the numbers enthusiasts expect. Its 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, supported by a drivetrain engineered for serious off-road use. Jeep equips the model straight from the factory with trail-focused hardware, including steel bumpers and standard 35-inch tires, ensuring it can handle demanding terrain while remaining usable for everyday driving.

Orders are now open at Jeep dealerships across the United States. Pricing starts at $79,995, excluding the $1,995 destination charge. That figure places the Moab 392 at the top of the Wrangler lineup, a position justified by its unique combination of performance, hardware, and exclusivity.

This launch also fits into Jeep’s broader 85th-anniversary celebrations under the “Twelve 4 Twelve” program. The initiative calls for monthly Wrangler special editions that reinterpret the brand’s heritage through a modern lens. Jeep has already introduced models such as the Wrangler Whitecap and the 85th Anniversary Edition, with additional limited-run variants planned for the coming months.

At the same time, Jeep has unveiled the Wrangler Willys ’41 for the 2026 model year, a tribute to the original World War II military vehicle. Unlike the Moab 392, this version focuses on traditional powertrain options, ranging from a 270-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder to a 285-horsepower Pentastar V6. Jeep complements these engines with distinctive styling cues, off-road upgrades, and the latest driver-assistance technologies.