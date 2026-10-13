Jeep considers bringing back the Willys as a compact model

Jeep is exploring a compact vehicle inspired by the Willys, the off-roader that helped shape the brand’s identity. Xavier Peugeot, Head of Jeep Brand Europe, discussed the idea at the Paris Motor Show as a possible project for the years after 2030. The concept remains at an early stage, and Peugeot stressed that Jeep has no launch to announce yet.

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Jeep could revive the Willys spirit with a new compact SUV

The idea addresses a challenge that matters particularly in Europe: how can Jeep bring the character of the Willys to a vehicle that works well in crowded cities without losing the ability to venture off pavement? Peugeot envisions smaller, electrified vehicles that make better use of every inch of space, although he left the final shape of a modern Willys interpretation open.

The original Willys MB, which served during World War II, measured roughly 10.8 feet long. Auto Express says it saw an image placing the historic vehicle next to the silhouette of a possible boxy crossover. That early design reference does not reveal the dimensions of any future model. Reports suggesting that it could sit below the current Avenger in size also remain unconfirmed.

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Peugeot sees Jeep’s heritage as an advantage as the brand competes with newer automakers entering the European market. A small Jeep inspired by the Willys would carry an immediately recognizable identity, but the company would still need to translate that history into features relevant to modern customers. The historical reference alone does not tell us what Jeep might choose for the cabin, drivetrain or powertrain.

Jeep plans to offer a four-wheel-drive version of every model included in its European roadmap through 2030. The possible Willys-inspired vehicle, however, belongs to a later phase and currently has no technical specification.

The brand talks broadly about compact and electrified vehicles without saying whether this particular idea could become a full EV, a hybrid or a multi-energy model. Jeep has not chosen a production name either.

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Meanwhile, the already announced European product plan will expand the lineup to as many as six models by 2030 and includes the return of the Renegade. The Willys-inspired project would follow a separate path beyond that roadmap.

Before it can reach showrooms, Jeep would first need to turn the idea shown in Paris into an approved production program and define its dimensions, technical characteristics and position relative to the Avenger.