Jeep Wrangler Rockslide debuts in the U.S. as the fifth Twelve 4 Twelve model

Jeep has unveiled the 2026 Wrangler Rockslide, the fifth special edition in the Twelve 4 Twelve series, alongside the corresponding Gladiator version. Orders will open in April with a $695 premium over similarly equipped models with a body-color hardtop. The package will be available for the Sahara and Rubicon trims of the Wrangler and for the Rubicon and Mojave versions of the Gladiator.

2026 Jeep Wrangler Rockslide debuts as fifth Twelve 4 Twelve special edition

The defining feature of the Rockslide edition is a styling treatment built around blue accents spread across the vehicle. On the exterior, highlights include the Anvil body-color roof, a matching grille surround, Blue Agave side stripes, hood decals and “4 Wheel Drive” graphics.

For the first time in the Twelve 4 Twelve series, the customization extends more clearly into the cabin. The dashboard frame, center console and door armrest inserts feature Indigo Blue finishes, paired with contrasting silver stitching, Jean Blue fabric seats, and a dedicated badge on the tailgate. The package can be combined with any exterior color available in the Wrangler lineup, allowing buyers to create more personalized combinations while keeping the distinctive features of the Sahara and Rubicon trims.

Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand, said the Rockslide builds on two elements that Wrangler and Gladiator customers appreciate the most: the ability to tackle almost any terrain and the opportunity to express personal style through the vehicle. According to Broderdorf, the edition elevates factory customization without drifting away from Jeep’s core DNA. He also noted that blue remains a color that strongly reflects Jeep’s heritage and the emotional connection many owners have with their off-road vehicles.

On Rubicon and Mojave versions, the Rockslide package also adds body-color fender flares, while the Sahara receives an exclusive rock rail, with the price increase remaining the same $695 in both cases. The Gladiator Rockslide carries the same blue design cues onto the pickup while preserving its work capabilities, including a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds (3,500 kg) and a payload of up to 1,720 pounds (780 kg). It also maintains one of the best levels of interior space in its class for both front and rear passengers, reinforcing its position as the only convertible pickup currently available on the market.