The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rewind: only 50 units for this retro masterpiece

While Jeep desperately claws for relevance back home in America, its Australian division has apparently selected “cruise control” mode, rationing out product updates like water in a desert. To mask the silence, Stellantis has unleashed a marketing stunt with Leapmotor URBNSURF, a surf park operator with wave pools in Melbourne and Sydney. Executives are unironically spinning this as a historic convergence of Australia’s most “exciting and daring” automotive brands with coastal surf culture.

Before this marketing fever dream, the last real signs of life from Jeep came in February 2026, when the brand effectively locked the Wrangler and Gladiator pickup behind an incredibly pricey, Rubicon-exclusive paywall. Slapping an “85th Anniversary” badge on them, Jeep demanded 81,990 Australian dollars for the Wrangler and AUD $84,990 for the Gladiator. It was a steep financial hill to climb for anyone who simply wanted to get dirty in peace.

But now comes the true retro distraction: the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Rewind. This limited edition promises a vibrant plunge back into the expressive, neon-soaked aesthetics of the 1980s and ’90s. It actually costs less than a Wrangler Rubicon (AUD $73,900). The catch? They are only building a mere 50 units, all strictly in the four-door configuration. What started as a whimsical, one-off concept at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari resonated so deeply with enthusiasts during real-world trail testing that corporate suits felt compelled to actually put it into production.

Visually, it is a magnificent piece of pop-culture eye candy. Vintage, multi-colored decals are slapped across premium paint options like Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal, or the deep purple Reign. It features body-color fender flares, a three-piece hardtop, and bronze and gold accents highlighting the 17-inch alloy wheels.

The real masterpiece, however, is inside the cabin. Heated, power-adjustable Nappa leather seats boast embossed graphics inspired by retro 8-bit arcade games, a pixelated theme echoed on the shifter medallion and the rear badge, all tied together by ice blue and plum contrast stitching.

Underneath the nostalgia, the rugged mechanical soul remains intact: a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and Selec-Terrain active four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case. Complete with heavy-duty Dana axles, underbody skid plates, advanced ADAS, removable doors, and a fold-down windshield, it is the perfect toy.