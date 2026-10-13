Wrangler Switchback: this is the Jeep’s final “Twelve 4 Twelve” Edition

Jeep, however, has managed to turn body-shop triage into a $70,000 factory option. Enter the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Switchback, revealed on October 12 in Auburn Hills as the twelfth and final release in the brand’s yearlong “Twelve 4 Twelve” series.

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Celebrating Jeep’s 85th anniversary, this capstone model takes custom vehicle personalization straight to the assembly line by intentionally swapping doors and hoods between alternating Gloss Black and Sting-Gray Rubicon X builds.

Taking inspiration from digital culture and video game customization suites, the Switchback alternates dark and gray body panels to make your brand-new off-roader look like two different vehicles swapped parts in a dark parking lot.

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Jeep peppered the vehicle with loud Gecko Green accents on the grille surround, hood graphics, tailgate decal, and unique color-matched beadlock rings, the first vibrant beadlock rings ever fitted to a production Wrangler. A dual-intake hood, side “41” decals, blacked-out tow hooks, and three-piece hardtops in either Gloss Black or Sting-Gray round out the exterior circus.

Inside, the cabin leans heavily into contrasting luxury. Global Black Nappa leather seats display embossed Switchback logos, paired with unprecedented “Sea Salt” white Nappa leather accents across the dashboard trim, door armrests, and center console lid. Pearl and Lime stitching mirror the exterior’s Gecko green chaos, while linear graphics link the cabin to the outer bodywork. Tucked alongside the cup holders and tailgate are dedicated plaques complete with technical illustrations, Detroit and Toledo mapping details, and vehicle specs.

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The 2027 Jeep® Wrangler Switchback, the 12th and final release in the Jeep brand’s Twelve 4 Twelve series, brings a bold new expression of Wrangler personalization to life with contrasting hood-and-door combinations, striking graphics and signature Gecko accents. Switchback culminates a yearlong celebration of Wrangler heritage, design, freedom and legendary 4×4 capability.

Historic easter eggs, including a satin-chrome Willys medallion on the shift lever and seven-slot vent graphics, remind buyers of Jeep’s military roots while they configure their gaming-inspired rig.

Building on the trail-rated Rubicon X foundation in both two-door and four-door configurations, CEO Branden Coté praises the Switchback as the ultimate celebration of Wrangler modularity.

Orders open this November in the US with the Switchback package priced at $2,870. Total MSRP starts at $66,695 for the two-door and $69,995 for the four-door (including the hefty $1,995 destination charge).