Jeep introduces Wrangler Willys 392 as fourth model in 85th Anniversary series

Jeep continues to celebrate its historic journey with the “Twelve 4 Twelve” series and introduces the fourth chapter of this special tradition. The new Wrangler Willys 392 Model Year 2026 arrives as a limited-production version that blends the spirit of the original Willys with the power of the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine. This off-roader honors 85 years of Jeep’s off-road heritage and reinforces the brand’s ability to excite the most demanding enthusiasts.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 2026: V8 power meets pure off-road heritage

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf explained the philosophy behind the model: “The Wrangler Willys has always represented the purest expression of the brand’s capability, and the community made its wishes clear. They wanted a Wrangler that returned to a more classic and basic formula, combined with the unmistakable power of a V8. The Willys 392 answers that request and forms part of our broader commitment to expand V8 availability across the Wrangler lineup. It delivers the traditional simplicity people appreciate, the HEMI performance they have always asked for, and a level of value that makes this Jeep more accessible than ever. It celebrates everything that built the brand while pushing enthusiasm into a new era.”

Under the hood sits the legendary 6.4-liter HEMI V8, producing 470 horsepower and 470 Nm of torque, ready to tackle dunes, rocky terrain, and steep backcountry climbs with confidence. The dual-mode exhaust allows the driver to switch between a quieter tone and a more aggressive performance sound depending on the situation and mood.

The Willys 392 packs technology designed to maximize off-road performance, durability, and comfort. It rides on 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires mounted on 17-inch anti-beadlock wheels, delivering 11.1 inches of ground clearance and improved obstacle-climbing capability.

The drivetrain features a Tru-Lok electronic locking rear differential and a full-time Selec-Trac transfer case. The structure uses heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front axles and fully floating rear axles, paired with a 4.56 axle ratio to optimize torque and control.

Durable rock rails, a steel front bumper with winch readiness, a dedicated rear bumper, and a hood with a cold-air intake and water separator improve reliability and performance even in extreme conditions.

Standard equipment includes Willys hood decals and Heritage 4WD rear graphics, LED exterior lighting, heated and power-adjustable Nappa leather front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system with subwoofer and 552-watt amplifier, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, four programmable auxiliary switches, and the Trailer Tow package.

The color palette expands in March with the introduction of Goldilocks, a rich heritage-inspired exterior finish that adds a distinctive option for 2026. Orders for the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 open in March, with a starting MSRP of $69,995.