Americans bought an estimated 48,678 used EVs in October, according to Cox Automotive, and no Stellantis brand appeared among the top five. Chevrolet moved ahead of Ford into second place behind Tesla, helped in part by stronger demand for the Equinox EV and Blazer EV. Dodge, Jeep and Fiat also remain absent from the group of individual models highlighted in Cox’s monthly report.

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America’s used EV market grows sharply as Stellantis stays out of the top five

New-vehicle sales show just how sharply volumes have fallen for three Stellantis EVs. Between July and September, the company sold 233 Dodge Charger Daytonas, 146 Jeep Wagoneer S models and 52 Fiat 500e hatchbacks in the United States. Together, they totaled just 431 units, down from 7,227 in the same quarter of 2025, a decline of roughly 94%. The newer Jeep Recon added only 35 sales during the quarter. Those figures apply to new vehicles, however. Cox’s public used-EV report focuses on the leading brands, selected model trends and total sales across the market.

The 73.2% year-over-year increase compares October 2026 with October 2025, the first full month after the federal tax credit for new and used EV purchases expired. Battery-electric vehicles grew from 2% to 3.3% of total U.S. used-vehicle sales over that period. Cox says part of the increase comes from off-lease vehicles returning to dealers, expanding the range of models and prices available on used-car lots.

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Tesla remains the leader in used EV sales, although its volume fell 5.4% from September, with both the Model 3 and Model Y declining. Hyundai and BMW round out the top five behind Chevrolet and Ford. Other models gaining ground include the Kia EV6, Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen ID.4. The average asking price for a used EV fell to $36,582, down 1.9% from a year earlier and still $2,236 higher than the average for gasoline, hybrid and other non-EV used vehicles.

On the new-car side, U.S. EV sales rose 3% year over year in October to 83,262 units, marking the first monthly increase of 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier. Nearly 44% of the total came from a single model, the Tesla Model Y, which topped 36,000 sales. At October’s selling pace, dealer inventory stood at roughly 85 days of supply for new EVs and 38 days for used EVs.