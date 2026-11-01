Stellantis EV sales rise 65% in Europe as key U.S. models fall 94%

Stellantis electric cars are following very different paths on the two sides of the Atlantic. In the third quarter of 2026, the group’s European EV sales rose 65%, excluding Leapmotor, while in the United States the Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep Wagoneer S and Fiat 500e attracted just 431 buyers combined, compared with 7,227 in the same period of 2025.

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Stellantis sees opposite EV trends as Europe grows and U.S. sales sink

Sales of the three models therefore fell 94% in the U.S., far exceeding the decline across the broader American EV market. According to estimates from Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, consumers bought 262,649 battery-electric vehicles between July and September, down 39.5% from a year earlier and equal to 6.4% of total new-car sales.

The comparison also reflects the purchasing surge that came before federal incentives expired for vehicles bought after September 30, 2025. The slowdown therefore affected many manufacturers, although the losses recorded by these Stellantis models remain particularly steep.

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Charger Daytona sales fell from 2,776 to 233 units in the quarter, a decline of 91.6%. The Wagoneer S dropped from 4,163 to 146 units, down 96.5%, while the Fiat 500e recorded just 52 sales compared with 288, a decrease of 81.9%. The first nine months also remained weak, with 767, 519 and 211 units respectively.

The Jeep Recon adds another 35 units in the quarter and 82 since the beginning of the year. However, the model is still in the early stages of its rollout, with dealership arrivals also documented in mid-October. Jeep has also clarified that some Recon units previously included in its sales reports were development vehicles assigned to the internal fleet for testing. The combined figures therefore require caution when assessing actual customer demand.

In Europe, by contrast, EV demand is contributing to the group’s commercial recovery, particularly in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The 65% increase applies to BEV passenger cars from Stellantis brands across the EU30 region and rises to 93% when Leapmotor is included, highlighting the growing contribution from the Chinese partner. Electric light commercial vehicle sales increased separately by 46%.

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European growth still needs to translate into stronger profitability. Enlarged Europe remained the only Stellantis region with a negative adjusted operating margin during the quarter, despite a 3% increase in revenue. EV sales are therefore improving within a business that still requires further action on costs and financial performance.