German heritage brand Opel and Chinese EV disruptor Leapmotor have officially signed on the dotted line to co-develop a brand-new SUV. Inked by Opel CEO Florian Huettl and Leapmotor founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming, the agreement confirms two major details: the vehicle will roll off the assembly lines at Stellantis’s plant in Zaragoza, Spain, and commercial sales are scheduled to kick off in 2028.

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Engineering teams in Rüsselsheim and Hangzhou have apparently been burning the midnight oil on this cross-continental project, which slots neatly into the crowded C-segment alongside the Mokka, Frontera, and Grandland. According to Huettl, Opel’s lineup still has room for one more crossover and outsourcing the heavy technical lifting allows the German automaker to get the vehicle to market much faster without reinventing the electric wheel.

The division of labor is refreshingly straightforward. Leapmotor will supply the underlying key components, while Opel handles the stuff drivers actually see, touch, and judge at first glance. That means the German team is in charge of exterior styling, interior ergonomics, and chassis tuning, bringing its proprietary lighting and seating technologies to the table.

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Expect a distinctly recognizable Opel front fascia, paired with a driving position and suspension setup tailored specifically to satisfy European road manners rather than feeling like a generic digital appliance on wheels.

For Zhu Jiangming, the partnership is all about combining complementary strengths to make electric mobility more accessible across Europe and beyond.

The joint operates under the broader umbrella of the Stellantis-Leapmotor alliance and fits squarely into the conglomerate’s FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan. For the Zaragoza factory, currently famous for churning out the iconic Opel Corsa and its punchy GSE variant, landing a C-segment SUV represents a significant production upgrade.

Of course, the two automakers are keeping plenty of cards close to their chests. Neither company has announced an official reveal date, a model name, battery capacities, driving range figures, or the exact shopping list of shared Leapmotor hardware. Until 2028 rolls around, drivers will just have to imagine what happens when German chassis discipline meets Chinese EV efficiency on a Spanish assembly line.