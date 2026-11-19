Alfa Romeo still has to decide whether to give its compact SUV another shot in the United States. Tonale sales fell from 953 units to just 199 in the third quarter of 2026, and Autoblog reports that the model should leave the U.S. lineup after the 2026 model year. Alfa Romeo will unveil its successor in late 2027 and is now evaluating whether to bring it across the Atlantic. Fiat, meanwhile, has already announced a new addition for American customers with the Topolino Open Air, which will join the tiny EV’s U.S. lineup.

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Alfa Romeo rethinks its U.S. compact SUV strategy while Fiat adds Topolino Open Air

The SUV that will replace the Tonale will come from Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy and use the STLA Medium platform. In size, it should slot between today’s Tonale and Stelvio. Santo Ficili has pointed to an early 2028 market launch. At the Paris Motor Show, product chief Daniele Chiari said the platform can support U.S. homologation. Shipping costs and tariffs will play a major role in the final decision because both would affect the price of an SUV imported from Italy.

Giulia and Stelvio will remain available in the United States throughout 2027, while Alfa Romeo continues to study their next-generation replacements. The brand is also preparing another limited-production sports car under the BottegaFuoriserie program. The previous 33 Stradale, limited to 33 examples, has already reached the U.S., with the first American car delivered in Austin, Texas. Alfa Romeo has not yet disclosed the production run for the next model or how many units could go to U.S. customers.

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Fiat’s Topolino Open Air will add conventional doors and a roll-back fabric roof. Fiat plans to offer it as a low-speed vehicle with a top speed of 25 mph and a claimed range of 46 miles. The other EV in Fiat’s U.S. lineup, the 500e, will receive a new battery at the Mirafiori plant during the 500’s 70th-anniversary year. Fiat has not yet said whether or when that update will reach the American market.

The Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback show how different Fiat’s product strategy looks outside the United States. The two family SUVs measure less than 4.5 meters long and will offer gasoline, hybrid and electric powertrains, with an indicative European starting price of €20,000. European orders will open on January 5, while Fiat has also listed South America, the Middle East and Africa among the target regions. Brazil remains the key market for the next Strada, the compact pickup that reports say will borrow some styling cues from the Grande Panda and could eventually return to Europe as well.

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Melfi, the same plant selected for Alfa Romeo’s new SUV, also builds the Lancia Gamma. The crossover will reach Lancia’s full Italian dealer network in January, while the electric Long Range version promises about 460 miles under the European WLTP cycle. Gamma moves Lancia further upmarket, while the brand is now considering a model smaller than the Ypsilon. According to L’Argus, Lancia has stopped development of the Delta that had been planned for 2028 and is studying a city car inspired by the Autobianchi A112 and Y10.