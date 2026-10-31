Jeep Recon sales remain tiny as the electric off-roader begins its U.S. rollout

The Jeep Recon appears in U.S. sales results with 35 units in the third quarter of 2026 and 82 since the beginning of the year, just as the electric off-roader starts reaching dealerships. The numbers remain very small, but they need some context because the launch suffered delays and Jeep’s accounting method also includes vehicles assigned to internal testing.

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Jeep Recon posts just 82 U.S. units as dealership rollout begins

Jeep had already reported 56 Recon units in its 2025 results, before commercial sales began. The company later explained that these were development vehicles assigned to employees to gather feedback from everyday use, with Jeep recording them as sold when they entered the corporate fleet. The 2026 total therefore also requires caution, as the published figures do not distinguish the final destination of each vehicle.

The start of production also slipped from the original schedule. After unveiling the production version in November 2025, Jeep initially planned to begin manufacturing during the first few months of the following year. In the spring, brand chief Bob Broderdorf instead pointed to mid-2026, explaining that the Toluca plant in Mexico first needed to ramp up production of the new Cherokee.

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A sign that distribution was finally moving forward came on October 16, when a Recon Moab arrived at Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Tennessee. Jeep’s U.S. website currently lists the model with limited availability and a starting price of $66,995, excluding taxes and registration fees.

The Moab launches the Recon range with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, producing 670 hp, or roughly 680 PS, according to Jeep’s current U.S. website. The listed range reaches 222 miles, or about 357 kilometers under the American testing standard, a figure that should not be compared directly with the WLTP ratings used in Europe. Range has also become one of the main points of criticism surrounding the model, as many observers argue that a vehicle of this size should travel farther on a charge, particularly given its off-road positioning.

Jeep focuses the equipment on off-road capability with 33-inch all-terrain tires, an electronically locking rear differential and Selec-Terrain drive modes. Removable doors and some removable glass panels also bring a feature closely associated with the Wrangler to a fully electric SUV.

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The Recon enters a U.S. battery-electric vehicle market that fell 39.5% in the third quarter. Antonio Filosa continues to expect the segment to grow over time, but on October 13 in Paris he reiterated that the transition in the United States will move more slowly than in other regions. The next quarterly results will provide the first clearer picture following the dealership arrivals documented in October and should offer a better indication of how customers are responding to the new model.