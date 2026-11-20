Chinese EV startup Leapmotor quietly rolled its two-millionth vehicle off the assembly line at its Jinhua plant on November 19, 2026. According to the company, no other new energy vehicle startup in China has ever hit this production milestone.

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If you thought this was a fluke, the brand’s recent delivery numbers suggest otherwise: global deliveries peaked at a record 106,127 units in October alone, marking four straight months since July where the brand comfortably cleared the 100,000-unit monthly hurdle.

Zooming out to the first ten months of 2026, Leapmotor handed over keys to 772,666 vehicles, representing a staggering 65.88% surge compared to the same period in 2025. Even more wild, over half of those deliveries occurred in just the final four months of that stretch. The two-million tally celebrated in Jinhua accounts for every single car built since serial production began.

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More than half of everything leaving Leapmotor’s factories belongs to the C and D series, with global sales for the C series alone rapidly closing in on one million units. The heavy lifting comes down to a dynamic duo: the C10 and C11. Both models have individually surpassed 350,000 units sold, combining for over 700,000 deliveries and cementing their status as the undeniable backbone of the automaker’s meteoric rise.

Of course, not everyone wants a mid-size crossover, which is where the more compact B10 and B03X come into play. The B10 has already cemented itself as one of Leapmotor’s global bestsellers, while the B03X began rolling out outside China in October and is reportedly already topping demand charts in its segment.

While Leapmotor kept exact cumulative figures for the B03X under wraps, focusing instead on its market positioning, its overseas debut sets up an intriguing sibling rivalry right alongside the B10.

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The secret sauce behind this rapid scaling is an obsession with keeping things in-house. Leapmotor handles a massive chunk of its own research, engineering, and manufacturing, allowing the company to cross-pollinate its proprietary tech across the entire lineup, from tiny A-family city cars up to flagship D-series cruisers. Controlling everything from the initial sketch to the final bolt helps keep costs down and quality tight.