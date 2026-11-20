Ottawa is gearing up for a high-stakes Friday showdown with Stellantis, though optimism is currently running thinner than a fresh coat of budget clearcoat. Despite a last-minute summit involving Industry Minister Melanie Joly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Unifor National President Lana Payne, five out of six confidential sources tell CTV News that the automaker has zero intention of canceling the sale of its Brampton assembly plant to defense contractor Roshel.

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Global CEO Antonio Filosa is dialing in virtually, likely grateful to avoid the frostiness in the room, not to reverse course, but to discuss protecting Stellantis’ remaining Canadian operations in a post-sale world.

Since the sale broke on November 9, the federal government’s reaction has swung wildly from furious threats to desperate bribery. After a November 12 meeting ended with Joly threatening to sue Stellantis for hundreds of millions of dollars over a breached 2022 funding deal, Ottawa suddenly pivoted to offering fresh taxpayer cash if the Brampton factory stays open.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney initially blasted the move as a “betrayal”, only to soften his tune to calling it a “partial solution” once lobbying records revealed federal officials met with Stellantis 19 times in October alone, plus another 10 meetings with Roshel, including one at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Behind the political theater lies a cold financial reality. Stellantis is navigating a brutal global downturn, openly complaining about steep federal regulatory expenses like industrial carbon pricing, a climate policy Ottawa refuses to touch, and simply believes it no longer needs the Brampton facility.

While Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association President Flavio Volpe insists the deal isn’t dead yet, challenging Ottawa to make an offer Stellantis cannot refuse, insiders doubt any check will change the automaker’s mind.

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For the 2,200 autoworkers caught in the crossfire, the stakes could not be higher. Roshel has vaguely promised to prioritize laid-off staff without guaranteeing exact headcounts or honoring existing union contracts, leaving roughly 40 percent of the workforce, those not among the 60 percent eligible for pensions, facing an uncertain future.

Stellantis officially maintains that nothing has changed since its initial announcement, leaving Canadian officials hoping a miracle shows up on Friday’s Zoom call.