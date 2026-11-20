Stellantis is reportedly considering a budget cut very drastic. According to French newspaper Le Figaro, the Franco-Italian-American automaker is weighing a total shutdown of its factory motorsport activities, with an official announcement potentially dropping as early as Monday, November 23, 2026.

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Amid mounting financial pressures, the entire Versailles-Satory-based Stellantis Motorsport division, established in 2021 to oversee Formula E, endurance racing, and rally programs, could be heading straight for the corporate shredder.

The timing couldn’t be more awkward, especially in the electric paddock. Both Citroën and Opel were actively gearing up for the 2026–2027 Formula E season and the debut of the brutal new 816-horsepower GEN4 race cars.

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The German brand only announced its four-year Formula E commitment back in March 2026, and drivers Théo Pourchaire and Mitch Evans are literally turning laps at pre-season testing in Jarama, Spain, this very week. Across the garage, Citroën had already locked in Jean-Éric Vergne and Nick Cassidy for 2027, unveiled its fresh livery, and signed new sponsors, all of which may now amount to the world’s most expensive paperweight.

Endurance racing doesn’t seem spared from the carnage either. Peugeot was preparing to campaign a heavily updated version of its 9X8 hypercar in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), having already confirmed its six-driver lineup for 2027.

Because November 23 marks the championship entry deadline, pulling the plug now means Peugeot would exit the 24 Hours of Le Mans without scoring a single victory since returning in 2022.

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Beyond bruised racing egos, the human toll is massive. Roughly 300 employees work at Stellantis Motorsport, including 220 on permanent contracts, and the company has already summoned labor representatives to emergency meetings without disclosing the agenda. If there’s a silver lining for grassroots racers, Le Figaro notes that customer racing programs, supporting privateer teams and amateur drivers campaigning Citroën, Opel, Peugeot, and Lancia machinery, might survive.