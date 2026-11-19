When the Jeep Compass moved to a new generation, it switched from Fiat Chrysler’s Small Wide architecture to Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform. The name stayed the same, but in platform statistics each sale now contributes to a different technical family. It is a useful example of how Stellantis is gradually renewing its engineering base, even though architectures inherited from FCA and PSA still accounted for 76% of the group’s global sales in 2025.

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Only 12% of Stellantis sales come from post-merger platforms

Felipe Muñoz’s analysis covered 92 models sold in 2025 and weighted each platform according to vehicle sales. FCA-derived architectures generated 39% of total volume, while PSA-origin platforms accounted for another 37%. Platforms introduced by Stellantis after the merger represented 12%, according to the classification used in the study. That means a single architecture used across several high-volume models can have a much greater impact on the final numbers.

The CMP platform, originally developed by PSA, accounted for roughly 1.12 million vehicles thanks to models including the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Opel Corsa and Mokka, Citroën C4 and Jeep Avenger. Commercial vehicles also play a significant role. EMP2, which represents 15% of total sales in the analysis, underpins the Peugeot 308 as well as vehicles such as the Peugeot Partner, Citroën Berlingo and Fiat Doblò. In other words, a platform’s original manufacturer does not necessarily match the brand that uses it today.

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Among FCA-derived architectures, Small Wide accounted for roughly 518,000 sales. In 2025, that total still included the previous-generation Jeep Compass along with the Jeep Renegade, Fiat Tipo and Fiat Toro. As some of those models leave the lineup and the Compass shifts to its new generation, Small Wide’s contribution will continue to decline, although the platform still supports the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Among the architectures introduced after the merger, Smart Car reached a 6.7% share thanks to the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, and Opel Frontera. STLA Medium stood at roughly 5%, led mainly by the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 and the Opel Grandland. With the new Jeep Compass joining models such as the Citroën C5 Aircross and Lancia Gamma, the platform’s future share will increasingly depend on how well the SUVs built on it perform in the market.