Stellantis shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the STLA ticker, closed at $3.71 on November 16, down 2.88% for the session and 65.9% from the $10.89 level recorded at the end of 2025. At 5:27 a.m. New York time on November 17, the stock traded at $3.62 in premarket trading. The latest decline follows a downgrade from Oddo BHF as Stellantis works to revive U.S. sales and return its industrial operations to positive cash generation.

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Stellantis has lost about two-thirds of its Wall Street value in 2026

Oddo BHF cut its rating from neutral to underperform, signaling that it expects Stellantis shares to lag the broader market. The bank also lowered its price target for the European-listed stock from €4.50 to €3.00. Analysts believe rising costs for raw materials and electronic components could absorb a significant portion of the savings Stellantis expects to use to improve margins.

In the United States, group sales fell 0.3% in the third quarter, compared with a 0.8% decline for the overall market. Several key models performed better, led by the Ram 1500, which gained 73% compared with the same period in 2025. The Dodge Durango increased 14%, while the Chrysler Pacifica rose 6%. As a result, Stellantis’ U.S. market share edged up from 7.7% to 7.8%.

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North American results also reflected lower shipments to dealers, largely because of planned production stoppages affecting Jeep models including the Grand Cherokee and Compass. Regional revenue fell 3%. At group level, Stellantis reported €37.6 billion in revenue and €256 million in adjusted operating income, equal to a 0.7% margin. The company posted a €453 million net loss, while industrial free cash flow came in at roughly negative €4 billion.

In the United States, Stellantis has announced a $13 billion investment plan over four years, including the reopening of the Belvidere, Illinois, plant and new pickup production in Toledo, Ohio. The company expects its industrial operations to return to positive cash generation in 2027. According to CEO Antonio Filosa, that is also when higher costs for chips, raw materials and other components should begin to weigh more heavily, with the impact potentially extending into 2028.