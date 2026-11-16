Slotting your modern SUV into reverse should summon a crisp, high-definition view of whatever is lurking behind your bumper. Instead, on hundreds of thousands of recent Stellantis vehicles, the Uconnect 5 R1 High infotainment system occasionally chooses existential darkness, leaving drivers staring at a completely blank central display. Stellantis has issued a sweeping global safety recall to cure its screens of stage fright.

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Interestingly, the glitch first surfaced publicly not through Washington, but via Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), which logged the campaign under code 16995R, mirroring Jeep’s internal designation 78D and NHTSA’s official 26V531 filing.

While Germany only accounts for a modest 119 affected vehicles, the broader European market tallies 389,577 units. Across the Atlantic, however, the numbers escalate dramatically: 844,028 vehicles in the United States, alongside 82,869 in Canada, 7,969 in Mexico, and another 15,736 outside North America.

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The Jeep lineup carries a heavy share of the blame, spanning the Wrangler, Gladiator, Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, and Grand Wagoneer built between May 22, 2025, and August 5, 2026. These affected models rolled off assembly lines in Toledo, Detroit, Warren, and Toluca.

Yet because Stellantis loves sharing digital architecture across its family tree, the exact same software bug hitched a ride on the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager, Dodge Charger, Ram 1500, Ram HD pickups, and even full-size Ram ProMaster commercial vans.

Built on an Android operating system and Stellantis’s Atlantis electrical architecture, the Uconnect 5 R1 High hardware boasts 6 GB of RAM, up to 64 GB of flash storage, support for Ultra HD displays, and processing speeds up to five times faster than the outgoing Uconnect 4. Apparently, all that silicon horsepower can still trip over the automotive equivalent of tying its own shoelaces.

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Stateside owners began receiving official recall notices in September 2026, with the fix boiling down to a radio software update delivered either over-the-air or at a dealership. European drivers must visit an authorized Jeep service partner, while owners of gray-market imports lacking EC type approval will need to knock on their private importer’s door.