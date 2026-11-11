The phantom pickup: why the 2026 Ram 1500 REV still doesn’t exist

As late 2026 rolls around, anyone keeping a calendar might notice a distinct lack of the Ram 1500 REV on local dealer lots. Despite explicit promises that the electric pickup would arrive this year, Ram CEO Matt VanDyke confirmed to Robert S. Miller of Mopar Insiders that the truck won’t actually materialize until mid-2027.

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Hilariously, nobody told the web design team: as of mid-November 2026, Ram’s official consumer site still proudly promises a “late 2026 availability”, an expiration date on a phantom vehicle that hasn’t even rolled off the assembly line.

While rumors in September hinted at an April 2027 production start, VanDyke’s mid-2027 timeline doesn’t necessarily signal an additional delay, though it certainly leaves dealer arrivals, order books, and actual customer deliveries in a fog of corporate ambiguity.

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Adding to the confusion is the vehicle’s identity crisis. Back in 2025, Ram quietly killed off its planned fully battery-electric pickup. The truck currently wearing the “REV” badge is actually the rebranded extended-range Ramcharger.

Under the hood sits a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 acting purely as a 130 kW generator, completely decoupled from the drive wheels. Mechanical motivation comes exclusively from two electric drive modules powered by either the engine-driven generator or a massive 92 kWh battery pack.

On paper, the pre-production specs sound like an absolute powerhouse: 647 horsepower, up to 620 miles of total range, 14,000 lbs of towing capacity, and a 2,625 lb payload. However, these figures represent internal marketing estimates rather than real-world EPA or independent lab testing.

To make matters spicier, pricing remains a complete mystery. VanDyke’s team seems still crunching the numbers, meaning buyers will wait patiently without knowing MSRP, trim tiers, or real-world fuel economy under heavy hauling conditions. If Ram slaps a astronomical price tag on this gas-backed EV, the great American electric truck dream might just stay parked in the garage for a few more years.