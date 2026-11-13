Stellantis puts Tim Kuniskis in charge of U.S. sales as Dodge and Chrysler get new leaders

Tim Kuniskis is taking responsibility for Stellantis sales in the United States, covering everything from retail purchases to fleet orders, as well as the dealer network. His appointment as Chief Commercial Officer, announced on November 12 and effective immediately, adds those duties to his oversight of the company’s American brands, marketing, sales strategy and SRT performance division. Kuniskis will report to Pablo Di Si, who took charge of Stellantis’ North American operations on November 4.

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Stellantis puts Tim Kuniskis in control of U.S. sales and dealer operations

Di Si wants to shorten the path between the teams that define brand strategy and the people who execute it at dealerships. The reorganization also coincides with the departure of Michael Orange, who joined from Hyundai in the spring to oversee U.S. sales and dealer-network performance. Stellantis sold 324,277 vehicles in the United States during the third quarter, slightly below the same period a year earlier, while sales for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 3%.

For Chrysler, the reshuffle means gaining a dedicated CEO focused on expanding the lineup. Matt McAlear, who had also been leading Dodge, will now concentrate exclusively on a brand that currently relies on the Pacifica for nearly all of its sales. Under the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Chrysler will add three crossovers positioned below the minivan. The largest will use the STLA One platform, while Stellantis is targeting a starting price below $30,000 for the other two.

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Bob Broderdorf will replace McAlear at Dodge after returning from leave and will report to Kuniskis. Before leading Jeep, Broderdorf worked on planning for the Charger and Challenger and held several commercial roles within Dodge. He returns to a brand that, under McAlear, launched the eighth-generation Charger, which won the 2026 North American Car of the Year award in January.

Kuniskis joined Chrysler in 1992 and has also held positions at Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Since returning to the company in December 2024, he has overseen the comeback of the HEMI V8 in the Ram lineup and the relaunch of SRT. In his new role, he will also coordinate the dealer network responsible for bringing Stellantis’ upcoming products to market. For North America, the industrial plan calls for 11 all-new models and 12 major updates by 2030.