Stellantis dealer network faces shake-up in France as ownership changes loom

Stellantis registrations have returned to growth in France, but many dealers are still struggling to rebuild their margins. In this environment, businesses representing between 5% and 10% of the group’s French network sales could change ownership. The estimate comes from Xavier Duchemin, head of Stellantis in France, who spoke with Catherine Leroy of Le Journal de l’Automobile on November 13, 2026.

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Stellantis dealers under pressure in France as up to 10% of network sales could change hands

The French dealer network ended 2025 with an overall loss, and in January Stellantis had already announced higher bonuses for dealers that reach specific volume targets, along with greater support for used-car sales. The group also introduced contributions of up to €4,000 for certain vehicles returning from manufacturer-backed finance contracts when resale proceeds risk falling below the value set at the start of the agreement. To attract customers shopping for new cars, Stellantis had also begun lowering some list prices toward the end of 2025.

In the 2026 survey conducted by industry association Mobilians, which collected 572 responses covering 31 brands, dealers gave automakers an average score of 3.97 out of 10 for the profitability they offer. Every Stellantis brand included in the survey scored below that average, with Citroën at 3.06 and Peugeot at 2.32. The ratings reflect how distributors assess the commercial conditions under which they work with each manufacturer.

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In October, Stellantis recorded 36,901 passenger-car registrations in France, up 2.8% from the same month in 2025, with Leapmotor counted separately. The French market grew by 7% to 149,341 units, leaving Stellantis with a 24.7% share. According to Duchemin, price competition has intensified because more manufacturers are now fighting for a market that still remains below 2019 volumes.

The number of dealerships that could change ownership will depend on the size of the businesses involved. A dealer group can acquire several outlets in a single transaction and continue serving customers from the same showrooms. Duchemin’s estimate therefore refers to the share of sales volume that could move under new management, while it remains unclear which dealer groups and how many locations could ultimately be involved.