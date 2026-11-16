The nearly 17% figure that emerges from disclosures by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America combines shares and financial instruments reported on three different dates. Adding the published percentages produces a total of 16.94%, but the composition varies significantly from one bank to another. In the cases of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, most of the reported exposure falls into positions that the Dutch financial markets authority classifies as potential.

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Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America disclose Stellantis positions totaling nearly 17%

Goldman Sachs’ disclosure dated October 22 provides one example. The AFM register shows a 5.06% long position, of which only 0.04% corresponds to shares held indirectly. The remaining 5.02% falls under potential positions, which include cash-settled contracts and other instruments that may involve delivery of shares. The same filing also shows a 2.62% gross short position. The regulator reports that figure separately, leaving the bank’s exact net exposure open to interpretation.

Bank of America moved from 5.05% on November 10 to 4.98% on November 11. In the latest filing, indirectly held shares account for 0.93%, while 4.05% appears as a potential position. Entities involved include BofA Securities, which appears in the filing among holders of ordinary shares, and Merrill Lynch International, which holds several options and swap positions.

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Morgan Stanley’s filing instead follows U.S. SEC rules. Submitted on November 13, it states that as of September 30 the group beneficially owned, under the definition used in the filing, 203,355,017 Stellantis common shares, equal to a reported 6.9%. The group shared voting power over roughly 202.9 million shares and shared dispositive power over the entire amount. Morgan Stanley also certified that it held the shares in the ordinary course of business and not with the purpose of controlling Stellantis.

The dates also explain why the nearly 17% figure should be read as a simple sum of the percentages reported in the three disclosures. The most recent filing, from Morgan Stanley, actually reflects the oldest position of the three. Roughly six weeks separate that September 30 snapshot from Bank of America’s November 11 disclosure.

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On the Milan stock exchange, according to a Milano Finanza market reading, Stellantis shares were trading at around €3.48 on the morning of November 16. Meanwhile, the group closed the third quarter with a 0.7% adjusted operating margin and a net loss of €453 million, while Enlarged Europe remained in the red on an adjusted operating basis.