Chrysler Pacifica gets a tougher stance from Journeys Off Road

Journeys Off Road has added two lift kits for the Chrysler Pacifica to its catalog, aimed at owners who also use the minivan on dirt roads or for camping trips. The tuner quotes about 2.75 inches of lift for gasoline-powered models and just over 2 inches for the plug-in hybrid. It also offers a full-length roof rack for carrying bulkier gear above the cabin.

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Chrysler Pacifica gets up to 2.75 inches of lift from Journeys Off Road

The roof rack starts at $950 and uses a single-piece welded steel construction shaped to follow the Pacifica’s roofline. It mounts to the factory attachment points and can be paired with a wind deflector to reduce aerodynamic noise. Moving camping equipment to the roof also leaves more room inside for luggage and items that occupants may want to keep within easy reach during the trip.

Both suspension kits list for $575. The 2.75-inch kit for the gasoline Pacifica includes front strut extensions, rear spring spacers and brackets that reposition the shock absorbers. The 2-inch lift for the plug-in hybrid adds an extra reinforcement bracket to accommodate the different layout of the front passenger-side axle shaft.

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Journeys Off Road tested 255/65 R18 tires on a lifted Pacifica, giving the minivan a 31.1-inch overall tire diameter. With this size, the company recommends rear wheel spacers and checking front clearance with the steering at full lock and the suspension compressed. Fitment also depends on wheel specifications, and some configurations may require minor modifications to the inner fender liner.

Thirty-one-inch tires were already one of the defining features of the Grizzly Peak, the concept Chrysler presented at the 2025 Overland Expo Mountain West. Chrysler started with an all-wheel-drive Pacifica Limited and raised it by about 2.75 inches at the front and 2.5 inches at the rear. The company added auxiliary roof lighting and a retractable awning, while inside it replaced the third row of seats with a flat cargo platform that could also serve as a sleeping area.

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According to MoparInsiders, Chrysler could bring some of those ideas to a future special edition. The prototype showed how far the brand had gone in adapting the Pacifica for camping, including extra tie-down points behind the second row and a 115-volt outlet in the rear cargo area.