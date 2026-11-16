The Canadian federal government and the province of Ontario are scrambling to stop Stellantis from handing over the keys of its Brampton assembly plant to Roshel. While an agreement to sell the facility and its equipment to the Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer was already signed on November 9, the actual transfer of ownership isn’t expected until the end of 2026 and remains subject to closing conditions.

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Ottawa and Queen’s Park are treating this narrow window like a cinematic ticking time bomb, desperately pitching a fresh rescue package to keep mainstream automotive production alive on Canadian soil rather than watching the factory pivot to tactical defense rigs.

Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed that Stellantis has received the new support proposal, calling it significant while keeping the exact dollar amount and required commitments tightly under wraps. Both levels of government are eager to sit down directly with Antonio Filosa to hammer out the details. Offering a glimpse into the war chest, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Vic Fedeli, noted that the province has earmarked 2.5 billion Canadian dollars to bolster the auto sector over the next two years, signaling that a healthy slice of that pie could land in Brampton.

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However, this diplomatic charm offensive comes with a heavy stick. Just days earlier, on November 12, Ottawa formally called out Stellantis for failing to honor commitments made back in 2022. At the time, the federal government pledged up to 529 million Canadian dollars, supplemented by another 513 million from Ontario, to retool the Brampton and Windsor plants. Stellantis now has a strict 30-day deadline to remedy the alleged breaches, or Ottawa threatens legal action to claw back funds already disbursed. Nothing says “let’s make a deal” quite like a looming lawsuit.

The root of this geopolitical headache goes back to the Jeep Compass. Brampton’s assembly lines were originally banking on the popular SUV to restart operations, until Stellantis abruptly reassigned the model to its Belvidere plant in Illinois.

Now, if Canadian officials hope to convince Filosa to tear up the Roshel contract, throwing money on the table won’t be enough. They will have to help answer the ultimate million-dollar question: what vehicle can realistically replace the Jeep Compass to put Brampton’s workforce back on the clock?