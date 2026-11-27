Fiat’s Centro Stile in Turin has displayed the Multiplay concept alongside the Multiplina, which fits four seats into just over three meters, and the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, two models that expand Fiat’s family-car lineup. The design team explored very different solutions, from the Multiplay’s transformable rear section to the storage compartments tucked beneath the Grizzly’s center console.

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Fiat explores new family-car ideas with Multiplay, Multiplina and Grizzly

In pickup configuration, the Multiplay offers four seats and an open cargo bed. Its rear spoiler rotates to become a rack for two bicycles. Sliding the partition between the cabin and cargo area forward and closing the rear section with a glass cover creates two additional seats instead. Fiat also raised the third-row seating slightly so children can see more easily through the side windows.

Between the seats sits the Multi Island, a flexible module that can hold a child seat, work as a table or create a dedicated space for a pet. The dashboard screen disappears from view when switched off, leaving the cabin without a permanently visible display. Fiat also uses the green exterior and red interior to reference the colors of a watermelon, while three-dimensional knitted fabrics and water-resistant surfaces cover the areas most exposed to dirt and moisture.

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The Multiplina draws inspiration from the 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla, especially through its forward-positioned windshield and the chrome-like “whiskers” across the front. It takes the form of a heavy L7 electric quadricycle, measuring 3.04 meters, or about 120 inches, long and just 1.40 meters, or roughly 55 inches, wide. Four seats place it between the Topolino and a conventional small city car. Its two-tone body and fabric roof also borrow cues from classic Fiats, including a shade of green once associated with old Milan taxis.

For the two Grizzly models, Fiat stretched the wheelbase compared with the Grande Panda to create more interior room on an architecture that supports gasoline, mild-hybrid and electric powertrains. The two versions share about 85% of their components. The regular Grizzly measures roughly 4.4 meters, or 173 inches, long, with a more upright profile and up to 545 liters, or about 19.2 cubic feet, of cargo space. The Fastback approaches 4.5 meters, or 177 inches, and despite its more sloping roof still offers up to 608 liters, or roughly 21.5 cubic feet.

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The upper dashboard takes inspiration from the test track on the roof of Fiat’s historic Lingotto factory. A fabric strip visually connects the doors, while the floating center console leaves room for additional storage. Together with the other compartments around the cabin, Fiat claims roughly 25 liters, or 0.9 cubic feet, of storage space.

Fiat groups this type of practical thinking under its Cool Tool design family, which takes inspiration from the original 1980 Panda. The Dolce Vita family, which includes the 500, 600, Topolino and Multiplina concept, instead draws from the shapes and character of the 1957 Fiat 500.