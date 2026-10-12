Fiat Multiplay turns from a six-seat family car into a pickup

Fiat revives the spirit of the Multipla with the Multiplay, a 14.6-foot-long concept that can transform its body depending on how much space passengers and cargo need. Unveiled ahead of the 2026 Paris Motor Show, it can switch from a family vehicle into a four-seat pickup through a sliding rear section.

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Fiat Multiplay gives the Multipla a new shape-shifting identity

The cabin accommodates six people plus an additional module called the “Petsenger”, which explains the 6+1 configuration. This element can provide space for a pet or serve as an anchor point for a child seat, while owners can also use it as a small table or storage compartment. Part of the cushion detaches and works as a leash, while the door stores a foldable pet bowl.

Fiat also wanted to make better use of the space at the very back of the cabin, where two children and, when necessary, an adult can sit. Up front, the passenger can relax while the vehicle remains parked thanks to the “Sunseat.” The seat turns toward the rear and uses the dashboard as a backrest, creating a chaise longue beneath the panoramic roof.

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When owners need to carry bulky items, the “Metamorfosi” system transforms the rear of the vehicle. A module slides along longitudinal guides around the C-pillar, opening up a pickup bed while retaining four seats. The rear spoiler also changes function by rotating into an integrated rack capable of carrying two bicycles without an external bike carrier.

Fiat follows the same multi-use philosophy with the interior materials. Soft surfaces use seamless 3D-knitted monomaterial fabrics, which help reduce manufacturing waste. Areas intended for children and pets feature waterproof finishes that make cleanup easier after a trip.

The green exterior and pink interior take inspiration from a watermelon, with the contrast between rind and flesh extending throughout the vehicle. A pink gradient covers the floor, while a pixelated pattern introduces turquoise accents around the area for children. The display disappears into the dashboard when the vehicle shuts down, leaving a cleaner surface behind.

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Multiplay therefore continues Fiat’s long-running exploration of compact exterior dimensions and flexible interiors. The 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla carried six people in roughly 11.5 feet of length, while the 1998 Multipla placed six seats across two rows in a vehicle under 13.1 feet long.

Fiat sees the new concept as a testing ground for future ideas rather than a preview of a specific production model, using its transforming architecture and multifunctional components to explore how one vehicle could serve several different family needs.