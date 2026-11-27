Fiat could return to the compact MPV segment around 2030. At the Paris Motor Show, CEO Arnaud Belloni said he wants to develop a model inspired by the Multiplay concept, which revives the idea of fitting six seats into a relatively small footprint. Belloni also views a return of the Multipla name favorably, along with Punto, although Fiat has not yet confirmed either name for a future production model.

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New Fiat Multipla could revive the six-seat MPV formula by 2030

Belloni estimated that development would take between two and a half and three years, assuming work begins in 2027. That timeline points to a possible launch around 2030. He also said his experience as the father of twins helped him appreciate the practicality of MPVs. According to Belloni, modern packaging could recover some of that lost interior space by placing flat batteries beneath the floor and using more compact components, including the climate-control system.

The Multiplay concept shows how Fiat could take advantage of that freedom. At 4.45 meters, or about 175 inches, long, it seats six and includes a flexible module that can work as a table, storage area or space for a pet. The rear section of the body slides along two rails, exposing the cargo bed and turning the Multiplay into a four-seat pickup.

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The cabin layout creates the strongest connection with Fiat’s historic Multiplas. The 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla carried six people in a vehicle only about 3.5 meters long, while the 1998 Multipla used two rows of three seats in a body measuring less than four meters.

An independent online render, based on the Fiat Grizzly, imagines a body built around the same three-abreast seating layout. Rectangular headlights and a black panel carrying the Fiat name preserve the connection with the SUV. From the side, a shorter hood and a more steeply raked windshield change the proportions and visually extend the cabin toward the rear.

The almost vertical tailgate provides the most practical element of the render because it could create more room to stack luggage when all six seats are in use. Belloni has also identified an electric powertrain as a realistic option for the future MPV. Fiat still needs to decide the platform, production site and pricing strategy.