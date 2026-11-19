The Fiat Strada was Brazil’s best-selling vehicle in 2025, with 142,901 registrations according to the automaker. The next generation could also target Europe, where a compact pickup would make the most sense for buyers who use the bed for work and often drive in tight spaces. Kleber Silva imagined that formula in an independent render, showing a four-door crew cab, a short bed, and a front end inspired by the Grande Panda.

Advertisement

Fiat Strada imagined for Europe as a compact pickup with Grande Panda DNA

Olivier François first raised the possibility of a European launch when he was still leading Fiat. Speaking about South American production of the Grande Panda, he said the next Strada would be designed to appeal to European customers as well. Brazil remains the model’s main market, and the pickup finished 2025 at the top of the national sales chart for the fifth straight year. Fiat has yet to say whether, or when, it will bring the next-generation Strada to Europe.

In Silva’s design, the layout favors the crew cab, leaving a nearly vertical tailgate to close off the bed. A black structural element links the rear section of the cabin to the edges of the cargo area. On the tailgate, the designer placed a large Fiat badge between pixel-style taillights and added Strada X and T200 MHEV lettering. The latter points to a mild-hybrid powertrain in Silva’s interpretation.

Advertisement

The connection to the Grande Panda stands out most clearly at the front. Pixel-style headlights sit within a black band stretching across the nose, above a wide lower air intake and a silver insert. Along the sides, dark cladding frames the wheel arches and runs across the lower edges of the doors, highlighting the light green bodywork. A black roof and two silver roof rails complete the look.

Fiat has already shown how it plans to expand the Panda family with the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback. It has also explored the idea of a cargo bed in the Multiplay concept, whose rear body section can transform for different uses. Silva’s Strada takes a more traditional approach and keeps the cargo area separate from the cabin. If the model does reach Europe, the key factors in judging its usefulness for everyday work will be bed size, payload capacity, and exterior dimensions.