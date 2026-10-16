Fiat Multiplina, the Topolino’s big sister is almost ready: now it needs to lose some weight

The Fiat Multiplina aims to offer four seats in a body measuring less than three meters long, with a market launch expected in 2028. The project appeared at the Paris Motor Show in a form closer to production, but engineers still need to reduce its weight before turning the Ami and Topolino platform into a quadricycle capable of accommodating a second row. The Topolino, its smaller sister model, was recently named by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2026.

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Fiat Multiplina aims for four seats in less than three meters

The name and styling draw inspiration from the 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla, which could carry six people despite measuring just 3.53 meters long. The Multiplina reinterprets that focus on space through an even smaller electric vehicle, while retaining visible references in its upright front end, circular headlights and overall body shape. Its four-seat cabin sits at the center of the project and defines the vehicle’s proportions and structure.

The future model would sit between the Topolino, which measures around 2.53 meters long, and the Fiat 500. It could offer an alternative for customers who find a two-seater too limiting. Keeping the Multiplina below three meters would preserve city-friendly dimensions while adding room for two more passengers without requiring buyers to move up to a conventional city car.

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François Leboine, Fiat’s head of design, told Autocar that the Multiplina’s appearance is now close to the version planned for production. Engineers still need to keep its mass under control, however, because the longer structure brings additional bodywork and components. The development work therefore covers the entire vehicle, starting with the changes required to accommodate the rear seats.

Fiat is developing the Multiplina for the L7e category, which comes with different requirements from the lighter quadricycles on which it is based. The additional space must comply with homologation limits while preserving the simple construction that characterizes the Ami and Topolino family. Leboine compared the weight-saving process with work carried out on racing cars, where engineers analyze individual components to remove even a few grams.

Part of the challenge comes from the battery, as Fiat wants the Multiplina to exceed the Ami’s range of around 74 kilometers. Increasing energy capacity, however, also means controlling the extra weight at a time when the larger body already requires further changes. The final battery capacity and driving range will therefore depend partly on the outcome of this development work.

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The vehicle displayed in Paris shows how far the design has progressed compared with the single image released in previous months. Fiat is now focusing on reducing weight and optimizing space for four occupants, with 2028 remaining the target for its market launch. Pricing and final specifications have yet to be announced.