While Stellantis has been busy nursing a minor headache over shrinking European market share lately, its Italian powerhouse is having an absolute party across the Atlantic. In Brazil, Fiat has practically lapped the competition.

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Fiat has already moved a staggering 506,021 vehicles across passenger cars, pickups, and light commercial vans, building a comfortable 82,819-unit cushion over its nearest rival. With little more than a month left on the calendar, the brand has officially locked in its sixth consecutive year as Brazil’s undisputed market leader, proving that some winning streaks refuse to die.

The undisputed MVP of this South American dynasty remains the Fiat Strada, which just clinched its own sixth straight title as Brazil’s best-selling vehicle. Between January and November 24, the Strada blew past the 150,000-unit mark, meaning roughly three out of every ten Fiats sold in the country wear a Strada badge.

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Its secret is refreshingly practical: the compact pickup offers a proper cargo bed for hauling tools and gear during the workday without demanding the parking skills of a commercial semi-truck during the evening commute.

Look further down the Brazilian sales charts, and Fiat’s balanced offensive becomes even clearer. Combining the figures of two humble hatchbacks yields a volume nearly identical to the Strada’s haul. The Fiat Argo currently sits comfortably in third place overall with 86,941 registrations, while the budget-friendly Fiat Mobi rounds out the top ten with 60,888 units. Together, those two compact city cars total nearly 148,000 sales.

Naturally, you cannot celebrate a major milestone in Brazil without involving soccer. To commemorate the Strada’s sixth straight championship, Fiat teamed up with media giant Globo to raffle off a brand-new pickup during the 37th round of the Brazilian football championship, letting fans pick their favorite club and tying their sweepstakes fate directly to real-world match scores.

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Federico Battaglia, head of the Fiat and Abarth brands for South America, credited the six-peat to relentless teamwork, customer loyalty, and a diverse lineup built around safety, efficiency, and versatility. Backed by an extensive nationwide dealership network and robust local manufacturing infrastructure, Fiat continues to tailor its catalog of city cars, pickups, and commercial vans to every corner of the Brazilian market.