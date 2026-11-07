Cavalier transforms Fiat Topolino with 93-mile range and a $36,000-plus price

The Fiat Topolino can cost around $36,300 before destination with the full Cavalier Automotive conversion. The Belgian company offers a bespoke interior and two major upgrades for customers who want either more range or a higher top speed. With the optional 10.8-kWh battery, Cavalier claims up to 93 miles of range. Reaching 43 mph instead requires a recalibration of the vehicle’s control unit.

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Fiat Topolino gets 93 miles of range and 43-mph capability with Cavalier upgrades

Cavalier’s customization program starts at approximately $13,400 and rises to about $22,300 for the complete package. Buyers must add the cost of the Topolino itself, which starts at $13,995 in the United States before the destination fee. Combining the U.S. base price with the full Cavalier package brings the total to roughly $36,300.

Fiat quotes an 8-hp electric motor and a 5.4-kWh battery for the standard model, with up to 46 miles of range and a 25-mph top speed in the U.S. specification. Cavalier’s 10.8-kWh battery doubles the capacity, while the catalog also includes a 2-kW Webasto diesel heater for colder months. The separate heating system warms the cabin without drawing energy from the traction battery.

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A 3.7-inch touchscreen controls the interior lighting and heated seats, manages the Bluetooth audio system and allows occupants to switch the panoramic glass roof from transparent to opaque. Cavalier also trims the pillars and headliner, where the speakers and reading lights sit. Nappa leather covers the seats, steering wheel and door panels, while Alcantara lines the roof and wool mats cover the floor.

Customers can match the interior to the exterior by choosing from 13 colors, either individually or in two-tone combinations. Cavalier suggests pairings such as Sage Green with Ivory White and Light Silver Grey with Warm Terracotta Orange. The company also designed 16-inch forged wheels with turbine-style spokes and dedicated center caps. Customers who choose the Notte package can also have the exterior components that come in gray on the standard Topolino finished in black.