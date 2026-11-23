Spotting a tiny Fiat 500e hauling a full-sized camper down the highway sounds like the setup to a bad physics joke. Yet, according to a newly surfaced patent originally highlighted by Electrek, Stellantis is genuinely exploring how to make this comical pairing a reality.

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Filed by FCA US LLC in March 2023 and officially granted on November 3, 2026, under US patent 12,779,916, the invention introduces a motorized, self-propelled electric dolly sandwiched directly between the tow vehicle and the trailer.

Instead of forcing a diminutive electric commuter to drag dead weight, this two-axle platform brings its own battery pack, brakes, and at least one electric motor to the party. A front tow bar links the dolly to the car, while a rear hitch shoulders the trailer’s tongue weight, sparing the Fiat’s rear suspension from immediate retirement.

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The driver simply operates the vehicle as usual, while the dolly’s onboard control unit uses cameras and sensors to match acceleration from a standstill and apply its own brakes when slowing down.

The engineering cleverness extends well beyond straight-line muscle. Anyone who has ever white-knuckled a camper through a tight roundabout knows that trailer wheels love cutting corners inside the tow vehicle’s path. Stellantis’ motorized dolly actively steers its wheels to mimic the car’s exact trajectory, and the patent even outlines a dual-axle steering setup to prevent humiliating three-point-turn disasters in cramped spaces.

Better yet, once you unhook at the campsite, you can ditch the car entirely and maneuver the camper into your spot via a smartphone app. The patent even floats the idea of a high-voltage connection allowing the dolly to share juice with the EV’s main battery, acting as a rolling range extender.

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While the Fiat 500e serves as the ultimate David-versus-Goliath poster child for this concept, the system is designed to work with virtually any vehicle. Still, before you trade in your pickup truck for an Italian subcompact, plenty of real-world hurdles remain. Crucial details regarding battery capacity, motor output, maximum towing limits, and regulatory homologation are completely absent from the paperwork.

Like most automotive patents, this motorized middleman could easily end up gathering dust in a digital filing cabinet. Though watching a 500e effortlessly out-tow a crossover would certainly be worth the price of admission.