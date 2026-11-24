The Fiat Strada continues to dominate the Brazilian market, reaching 142,312 registrations during the first ten months of 2026, while Fiat has already started testing its replacement. Brazilian publication Autos Segredos has released the first spy photos of camouflaged prototypes of the new pickup. Fiat calls the project XBP internally and reportedly plans to launch it in 2028 as a 2029 model.

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Fiat Strada successor begins testing as details emerge on hybrid power and new technology

According to the report, Fiat intends to carry over some of the current Strada’s mechanical components. The company could retain the rear section of the MPP architecture and the leaf-spring suspension, a setup that suits customers who rely on the pickup for work. At the front, Fiat could use components from the CMP platform that underpins the new Argo X. That change would allow the company to introduce more advanced driver-assistance systems and increase the number of airbags to six.

The next Strada could also introduce a 12-volt mild-hybrid powertrain built around the 1.0-liter Turbo Flex 200 three-cylinder engine. It produces about 114 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque and can run on gasoline or ethanol. Fiat could pair the engine with a CVT automatic featuring seven simulated ratios. Entry-level models should continue to use the 1.3-liter FireFly, with buyers likely getting a choice between the CVT and a five-speed manual.

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Fiat reportedly wants to keep the pickup close to 4.47 meters, or about 176 inches, in length. By maintaining similar dimensions, the automaker could avoid expensive modifications to the production lines at its Betim plant in Brazil. The lineup should continue to include both single-cab and crew-cab versions, allowing Fiat to serve commercial users as well as private customers.

The connection with the Argo X could also extend to the exterior design. According to Autos Segredos, the two models could share their front doors, hood and fenders, while Fiat would give the Strada unique headlights and bumpers. Inside, the pickup could borrow much of the Argo X dashboard, including its digital instrument cluster and integrated infotainment system.

A European launch remains much less certain. Former Fiat CEO Olivier François raised the possibility in March when he said the company wanted to make the next Strada attractive to European customers as well. Autos Segredos, however, reports that the current project makes a European introduction unlikely. Unless Fiat changes its plans, Brazil should remain the main market for the next generation.