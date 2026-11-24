There is still more than a month left in 2026, but the Fiat Strada has already set a new annual sales record in Brazil. The compact pickup has reached 150,000 registrations, surpassing both the 142,901 units sold in all of 2025 and the roughly 144,500 recorded in 2024, once again confirming its position as the country’s best-selling vehicle.

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Fiat Strada tops 150,000 sales in Brazil and breaks its yearly record

Strada’s growth throughout 2026 has also brought some of the strongest monthly results in the model’s history. In March, Fiat registered 16,707 units, setting a new all-time monthly record, while September pushed the pickup back above the 16,000-unit mark. Before this year, Strada had reached monthly volumes at that level only in August and December 2024.

Much of Strada’s success comes from Fiat’s ability to broaden the type of customer the pickup can attract. The current generation, introduced in 2020, brought a four-door, five-seat configuration to the compact pickup segment, making the model more appealing to buyers who also use it as an everyday family vehicle.

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Single-cab versions can carry up to 720 kg, or about 1,587 pounds, while the crew-cab model offers a maximum payload of 650 kg, or roughly 1,433 pounds, along with an 844-liter bed. In recent years, Fiat has also added a CVT automatic transmission and the turbocharged T200 Flex engine, which can run on either gasoline or ethanol.

According to Frederico Battaglia, who leads the Fiat and Abarth brands in South America, the model’s ability to adapt to changing Brazilian customer needs over the years has helped cement its success. In July, Fiat’s Betim plant in Minas Gerais reached 900,000 examples of the current-generation Strada produced in six years.

Brazil remains by far the most important market for the Italian pickup. In 2025, Strada also became the best-selling vehicle in South America with 156,786 registrations. More than 91% of those sales came from Brazil alone, where the first 11 months of 2026 have already brought the pickup close to the total it achieved across the entire region last year.