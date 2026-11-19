On Friday, November 20, Canadian union Unifor will sit down with Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to fight for the survival of the Brampton assembly plant, and try to talk the automaker out of selling the keys to armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel. Having already received an initial draft outlining employee support measures in the event of a permanent closure, Unifor is stepping into the ring hoping to reverse the sale.

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Filosa won’t be walking into this diplomatic minefield alone. He will go with Stellantis Canada President Trevor Longley, alongside representatives from both the Canadian federal government and the province of Ontario. This four-way summit follows an earlier November 12 meeting in Toronto and a draft agreement delivered five days later.

In a November 18 statement, Stellantis noted its intention to factor in employee seniority when calculating severance and support packages, a polite corporate way of acknowledging that long-time staffers deserve slightly more than a gold watch and a firm handshake. Unifor will decide its next move once the dust settles after Friday’s face-to-face.

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For the more than 2,200 Unifor members tied to Brampton, patience has long since worn thin. The plant’s assembly lines have been sitting silent since December 2023, originally paused for retooling to build the next-generation North American Jeep Compass. Instead of getting their assembly lines back, workers got a plot twist in October 2025 when Stellantis packed up the Compass project and shipped it off to an Illinois plant. After nearly three years of waiting to punch the clock again, the prospect of an outright sale feels particularly bitter.

Adding fuel to the fire, Stellantis and Roshel announced an agreement on November 9 to transfer ownership of the Brampton facility and its equipment, with Roshel aiming to close the deal by the end of 2026 pending regulatory approval.

While Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov promised that former Brampton workers will receive hiring priority, presumably trading family crossovers for heavy-duty tactical rigs, he explicitly ruled out inheriting Stellantis’s existing labor obligations.

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On Friday, Unifor will push to scrap the sale altogether, while simultaneously hammering out the exact financial safety net workers will receive if the Brampton badge officially comes off the building.