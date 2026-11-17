Communication inside the Ontario government currently resembles a car with two steering wheels turned in opposite directions. While Stellantis prepares to meet with Canadian officials in the coming weeks, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his own cabinet seem entirely unable to agree on whether to throw taxpayer money at the automaker or show it the door.

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Speaking to Global News on Monday, Ford laid down a blunt ultimatum: negotiations can happen, provided Stellantis rehires the 3,000 to 4,000 laid-off Brampton workers first. “Simple,” Ford concluded, refusing to confirm whether the province would offer a single dime in new subsidies.

Curiously, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Vic Fedeli, had recently pitched a radically different reality to the legislative assembly. Fedeli, who oversees the province’s tariff response, insisted that both Ontario and the federal government were ready to put fresh cash on the table just to keep the Brampton assembly plant “open, heated, and ready for a new model”.

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The war chest Fedeli referenced is a massive $2.5 billion fund, including $1 billion from Ontario taxpayers, earmarked to retool factories for connected and electrified vehicles. How much of that pie Stellantis might actually get remains a mystery, largely because the Premier appears to have zero interest in baking it.

Meanwhile, federal patience in Ottawa has officially evaporated. On Thursday, the Canadian government served Stellantis with a formal notice of default tied to a 2022 funding agreement. The trigger? Earlier this week, Stellantis finalized the sale of the Brampton facility to defense manufacturer Roshel.

Following a four-party summit, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly declared that Stellantis had “violated its commitments” to taxpayers and autoworkers, promising the government would use every available tool to hold the automaker accountable.

Ford is also scrubbing his hands of past promises, claiming Stellantis received “absolutely nothing” from the $132 million Ontario pledged in 2022 for plant retooling, though the government quietly clarified the automaker did pocket $55 million to modernize its Windsor operations.

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Naturally, the opposition pounced on the chaos. NDP leader Marit Stiles accused Ford of being “asleep at the wheel” while 3,000 unionized jobs and roughly 30,000 indirect roles vanished. With a high-stakes summit against Stellantis’ global brass looming, Toronto still needs to figure out who is actually driving this negotiation.