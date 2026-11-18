Exor’s stake in Stellantis fell to roughly €1.43 billion at the intraday low on November 18. In Milan trading, Stellantis shares touched €3.1835, below the €3.24 level seen earlier in the morning and about 66% below the end of 2025. At that price, the automaker’s market capitalization stood at roughly €9.25 billion.

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Stellantis shares fall 66% from year-end levels, slashing Exor’s stake

Exor, the Agnelli-Elkann family holding company, valued its Stellantis stake at €4.252 billion at the end of 2025 and €2.236 billion at the end of June. Its half-year report shows roughly the same number of shares at both dates, around 449.4 million. Applying the November 18 intraday low to those shares puts the decline in value since the end of 2025 at approximately €2.82 billion.

Using Stellantis’ published ownership figures and the same share price, the Peugeot family’s stake would be worth roughly €714 million, while Bpifrance’s holding would stand at around €613 million.

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Pressure has also reached the bond market. Between November 9 and November 16, the yield on Stellantis’ 3.5% bond due in 2030 rose from 5.19% to 5.35%. Moody’s rates the group Baa3 with a stable outlook, while S&P assigns a BBB- rating with a negative outlook. Both sit at the lowest rung of investment grade. Another downgrade could increase the cost of future debt issuance and reduce the number of funds allowed to buy the bonds.

On November 17, Oddo BHF cut its recommendation from neutral to underperform and lowered its price target from €4.50 to €3.00. The bank estimates Stellantis could face around €2.2 billion in gross cost increases in 2027, mainly from raw materials and electronic components such as memory chips. It forecasts a 1.6% operating margin and negative free cash flow of €2.2 billion. Stellantis, however, reiterated in its quarterly results that it expects its industrial operations to return to positive cash generation in 2027.

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Net short positions publicly disclosed to Consob amounted to roughly 9.1% of Stellantis’ share capital in data reported on November 18, with Marshall Wace accounting for 2.11%. On the production side, Fiom said the Fiat 500 electric and hybrid lines at Mirafiori will restart on Monday, November 23, after five consecutive weeks of downtime. Stellantis has yet to finalize the December shift schedule.