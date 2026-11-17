Hongqi, the historic Chinese automaker famously associated with building state limousines for Mao Zedong, has officially announced its intention to manufacture vehicles on European soil, and it is eyeing Stellantis and Volkswagen as potential landlords.

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Speaking to Reuters during the Venice launch of the new EHS4 electric SUV, FAW executive and head of European expansion Xiao Xiao confirmed that the brand wants to build cars closer to its customers, adopting the decidedly diplomatic mantra: “in Europe, for Europe.”

Rather than burning billions to buy or build a brand-new factory from scratch, Hongqi prefers the automotive equivalent of subletting. The company wants to strike a deal with an established European manufacturer to utilize existing, operational assembly lines.

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Earlier this year, rumors swirled about Hongqi assembling cars at one of Stellantis’s Spanish plants, especially since Stellantis already has a manufacturing agreement in Spain with Leapmotor. However, Xiao noted in Venice that Stellantis is hardly the only option on the table, casually reminding everyone that parent company FAW and Volkswagen have been cozy business partners in China for decades.

This sudden urge for local manufacturing coincides neatly with the European Union tightening import barriers against Chinese-built electric vehicles. Yet, the industrial web connecting these companies is already surprisingly tangled. Both FAW and Stellantis hold stakes in Leapmotor, whose platform actually underpins Hongqi’s newly unveiled EHS4.

Going on sale with a starting price of €32,900 for the battery-electric variant, with an extended-range version arriving in 2027, the EHS4 is spearheading an aggressive continental push.

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Currently operating through 90 dealerships across 27 European countries and regions, Hongqi plans to surpass 150 sales points and offer ten distinct models by the end of 2027. That lineup will expand to eleven vehicles in 2028, spanning sedans, SUVs, and minivans powered by everything from traditional gasoline and hybrids to pure electric and range-extended drivetrains.

Curiously, while Xiao was generous with expansion blueprints, he remained entirely tight-lipped regarding actual sales targets. For now, Hongqi insists its top priority is “sustainable growth”, which translates to surviving European red tape while figuring out whose factory doors will open first.