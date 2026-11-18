Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently floated the idea of forging new automotive partnerships with China, Europe, and Japan if ongoing trade negotiations with President Donald Trump’s administration fail to preserve the longstanding US-Canada manufacturing relationship. For Michigan, where auto manufacturing is an existential lifestyle, Ottawa’s diplomatic flexing hits close to home, specifically targeting Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

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According to University of Michigan economics professor Chris Douglas, the Wolverine State has skin in the game that makes the rest of the nation look like casual observers: the automotive sector accounts for roughly 6% of Michigan’s economy, compared to less than 1% nationally. Even more sobering, nearly 40% of US vehicle exports head north to Canada.

Western Michigan University marketing professor Dr. Marcel Zondag notes that Michigan builds about 20% of America’s light vehicles, with auto jobs making up roughly 28% of the state’s manufacturing workforce. Over three decades of North American trade agreements have turned parts manufacturing into a high-speed border-crossing relay race before a single car is finished. Disrupting that choreography threatens everyone from the Detroit Three down to smaller local parts suppliers.

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Douglas warns that welcoming budget-friendly Chinese giants like BYD into Canada could trigger a painful rerun of the 1970s and 1980s, when Japanese automakers crashed the party and devoured Detroit’s market share. Fortunately for domestic brands, US tariffs and trade restrictions mean Chinese cars sold in Canada won’t magically waltz across the Ambassador Bridge into American showrooms.

Both professors agree Carney’s announcement smells like high-stakes poker, using China as leverage against Washington, knowing Michigan’s status as a political swing state makes federal leaders nervous.

Still, Michigan’s auto industry is already juggling supply chain headaches, bloated vehicle prices, and shaky consumer confidence. Zondag points out that cross-border tariffs between the US, Canada, and Mexico bury smaller suppliers in costly duties and bureaucratic paperwork they can barely afford.

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Rather than overnight plant closures, the immediate fallout is corporate paralysis: companies freezing hiring and delaying equipment investments while waiting for trade clarity.