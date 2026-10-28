The new Lancia Gamma steals the Auto Europa 2027 People’s Choice Award

If there is one thing Italians love more than heated debates over espresso, it is deciding what counts as true home-grown style. At the prestigious Auto Europa 2027 awards organized by the UIGA (the Italian Automotive Journalists Union), the people officially cast their verdict.

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Fresh off its global debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, the new Lancia Gamma crowned its arrival by walking away with the People’s Choice Award (Premio della Giuria Popolare). Out of seven finalists showcased and scrutinized at Bosch Italia’s headquarters in Milan, the public decided that Lancia’s fresh flagship was the one truly worth celebrating.

Naturally, Lancia is taking this victory as proof that public affection for the brand isn’t just nostalgia wrapped in vintage rally stickers. Alessio Scutari, Managing Director of Lancia Italia, made sure to point out that this trophy carries a very special weight simply because it comes straight from the hearts (and thumbs) of Italian voters. In a corporate landscape where brands often claim to build vehicles “for the people”, having actual people back up the claim is a comforting plot twist.

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The Gamma’s victory arrives right in time for Lancia’s 120th anniversary, acting as a centerpiece for the brand’s ambitious lineup expansion. Designed at the Centro Stile in Turin and slated for production at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, the flagship crossover fastback wears its Made in Italy credentials like a tailored suit. It blends the statuesque posture and refined interior comfort of historic Lancia luxury barges with modern electric-era proportions.

Before picking up its trophy in Milan, the Gamma joined fellow finalists for a stylish photoshoot in the historic village of Soncino near Cremona. Posing against the medieval backdrop of the Sforza Castle, the sleek fastback proved that while automotive technology moves rapidly into the future, proper Italian drama still looks best parked next to 15th-century brickwork.